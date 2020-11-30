Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2020 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Monday. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 90% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from 4PM EST MON until 7AM EST TUE. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.