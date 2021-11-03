 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

