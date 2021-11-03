Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 3, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 12:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.