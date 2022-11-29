Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 63 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 29, 2022 in Bristol, VA
