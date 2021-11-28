Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.