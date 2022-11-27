Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a moderate 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.