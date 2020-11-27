Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 27, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 41-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.