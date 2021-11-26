 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

