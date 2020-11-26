Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Local Weather
