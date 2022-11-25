Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's the season premiere of Snow Search! Meteorologist Sean Sublette from the Richmond Times Dispatch and Meteorologist Joe Martucci from The Press of Atlantic City take you beyond the seven day forecast to show you what cold air outbreaks or snow may be coming over between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6 from North Carolina to New Jersey.
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
The start of the extended Thanksgiving weekend will be a quiet one, with no weather-related travel problems within a 500-mile drive of Virginia on Wednesday.
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We'll…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27…
Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…