Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

