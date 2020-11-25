Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 25, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 53-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 40% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Local Weather
Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox!