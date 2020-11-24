 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 24, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts