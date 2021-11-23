 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Tuesday. It should reach a bitter 42 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts