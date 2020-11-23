Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 23, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.