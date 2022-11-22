Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
🎧 We continue our winter weather discussion with Dave Robinson from the Rutgers Global Snow Lab.
38 states are operating or building networks of weather monitoring stations to give more precise data than they get from the National Weather Service.