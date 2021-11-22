 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Bristol could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

