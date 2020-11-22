 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 22, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

