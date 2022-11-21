Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.