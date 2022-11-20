 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It looks to reach a nippy 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

