Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 20, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.