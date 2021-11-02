 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts