Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
In Virginia, we expect a winter that will end up slightly warmer than average with snowfall near or below average.
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. P…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 d…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
This evening in Bristol: Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 36F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for B…