 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts