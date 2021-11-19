Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degree…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees t…
Thanksgiving holiday travel in the U.S. could be messy as forecast models show the potential for plunging temperatures and a significant storm.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun…
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 47 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. It shou…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Bristol Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatur…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees.…
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.