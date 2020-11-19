 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

