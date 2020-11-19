Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.