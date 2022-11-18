Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service forecasts a potentially dangerous bout of lake-effect snow that "may paralyze" parts of western New York, including Buffalo.
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. P…
Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today…
Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It should reach a cold 41 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forec…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies a…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Ex…
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Per…