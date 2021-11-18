 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 27 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

