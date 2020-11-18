 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Wednesday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 3 mph. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts