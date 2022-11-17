Bristol people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 39 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA
