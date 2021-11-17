Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
The Associated Press analyzed data from 1983 to 2016 and found exposure to extreme heat tripled, affecting about a quarter of the world population.
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
