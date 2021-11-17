 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

