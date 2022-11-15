 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

