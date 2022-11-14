Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a brisk 53 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. P…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees…
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mi…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Per…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
Flash droughts can develop within a few weeks, causing water shortages, damaging crops and worsening fire risks.
🎧 Will it be a harsh or mild winter? Find out on the second part of our seasonal preview on the latest episode of the Across the Sky podcast.
This evening in Bristol: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Looking a…