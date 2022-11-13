Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.