Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA
The annual United Nations Climate Change Conference begins this weekend in Egypt. These types of conferences seem very far away with little impact on Virginia, but in the long game, they are important.
