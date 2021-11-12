Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.