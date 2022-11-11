Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2022 in Bristol, VA
