Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 11, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.