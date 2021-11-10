Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Snow chance enters picture quickly for Roanoke area as warm October rolls into colder-starting November
It never got colder than 44 at Roanoke or 38 at Blacksburg all of October, but there is already potential for some snow in the region within the first week of November.
