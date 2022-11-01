Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 1, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.