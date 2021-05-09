 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 79 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

