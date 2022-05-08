 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts