Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.