Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.