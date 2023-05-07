Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. There is a 48% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2023 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property littered the Great Neck section of Virginia Beach Sunday evening following a suspected tor…
It appears enough people got the warning, as there were no injuries or fatalities from the storm.
Sunday’s storm left dozens of downed trees, debris and damaged property in its wake, prompting City Manager Patrick Duhaney to declare a local…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds …
Their next door neighbor was shouting on the other end of the line. “She was yelling at me that my house was gone,” Toni Cortellini said. “I s…