Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

