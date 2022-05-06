Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 54 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 83% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA
