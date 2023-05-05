It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks to reach a pleasant 73 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2023 in Bristol, VA
