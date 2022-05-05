Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.