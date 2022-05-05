The Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 56-degree low is foreca…
It will be a warm day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. 55 degrees is today's …
Pollen counts are on the rise and spring allergy season is here, which makes now the perfect time to tackle the subject.
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. W…
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Low around 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 m…
This evening in Bristol: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds …
Temperatures will be warm Friday in Bristol. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in…