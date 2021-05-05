Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 67% chance. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA
