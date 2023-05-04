Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until THU 5:30 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.