Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a mild 76 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.