Here is today's weather outlook for May. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degrees. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

